April’s First Friday Art Trail
First Friday Art Trail will take place on Friday, April 2nd. Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail (FFAT), a program managed by the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center of the Arts (LHUCA), typically takes place in Lubbock’s downtown Cultural District between 6-9 p.m., rain or shine. Since April 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has taken place primarily in a virtual format. Now that the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in the state of Texas, in April a few FFAT venues have chosen to open for limited in-person happenings.
This is the 199th First Friday Art Trail, an event that will bring together artists and the community virtually and in-person for an evening of art, music, and fun. FFAT typically features 15+ venues, the majority of which will remain closed to in-person events in April. The LHUCA and CASP campuses will keep their galleries open late through 9 pm, but there will be no outdoor programming, bars, or food trucks. Masks will be required inside the galleries. Venues open to the public include:
- Burklee Hill Vineyards Winery & Bistro (open for business with art displayed in windows)
- Charles Adams Gallery
- CASP Galleries, Live Work Studio 3, and Work Studio C (no outdoor programs, bars, or food trucks)
- LHUCA Galleries (no outdoor programs, bars, or food trucks)
- Rooster’s Texas BBQ (open for business)
More venues or artists may participate in in-person activities. For updates, please visit: ffat.org.
For the month of April, the Virtual FFAT program will continue as well, available on LHUCA and Texas Public Media’s social platforms and YouTube channels. Artists, musicians, performers and the public are encouraged to participate on the evening of April 2nd by tagging their art content on social media with #virtualfirstfridaylbk. This will allow the South Plains to see and celebrate all the arts happening in our community.
About LHUCA: The mission of LHUCA is to cultivate and celebrate all the arts by inspiring creativity and engaging with the community. The center offers visual, performing, film, and literary arts programs through weekly, seasonal, and annual events. Admission to the LHUCA Galleries is free Thursday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. We would like those interested in visiting to register in advance through our website, lhuca.org. In addition, several free events are offered the community each month, including First Friday Art Trail, Art Lectures with Dr. Christian Conrad, Artful Family Hours, and Saturdays at LHUCA programs. Visit lhuca.org to learn more.