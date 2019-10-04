Are those wedding bells we hear? Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are headed down the aisle “very soon”

ABC/Image Group LALess than two weeks ago, Carly Pearce revealed her wedding to Michael Ray is happening “very soon” and laughed that it’s not really THAT big a mystery when it’s happening: All you have to do is look for one of the rare weekends this year she and Michael are both off. In case you’re checking, the two stars both seem to be free for the next few days.

From the beginning, Carly and Michael have both navigated their two-career relationship with ease, sharing lots of details about their romance on social media. Carly says that’s because they knew what they were getting into from the start.

“I think when we started dating, we knew that this was an odd situation,” she explains. “A lot of my good girlfriends have done it as well — Kelsea [Ballerini] and Maren [Morris]. And so we approached it as, we wanted to invite people into our relationship and into our homes.”

Even the intense interest in their wedding doesn’t seem to phase Carly.

“We’ve tried to keep the wedding private but it’s a celebration,” she says. “We really are so in love and we’re thankful that we get the opportunity to have people who care about our wedding. So, we’re taking it as it is.”

“I don’t think anybody will camp out,” she laughs. “But if they do, you know, I’ll give them some wine, it’s fine.”

Here’s what we know: the Grand Ole Opry’s Bill Cody will perform Carly and Michael’s ceremony, and they wrote their own vows.

Whenever the wedding does happen, it’ll be back to work for both of them, since they plan to take their honeymoon later this year.

Stay tuned for more details about country music’s biggest wedding since, Tim and Faith, Kelsea and Morgan, or Maren and Ryan.

