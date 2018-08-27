Are You A Restaurant-Zilla?
By Kelli D'Angelo
Aug 27, 2018 @ 1:05 PM

Time for true confessions.  Are you a restaurant-zilla?  When the food or service is bad, do you loudly complain to the server and maybe even the manager?  Do you say things you later regret, or leave a note on the receipt without a tip?  Did you know that if you act out, may actually be a cash cow for your server?  A study from the University of Calgary shows that 83 per cent of people will tip more when they see rude behavior toward a server….but ONLY if the server remains calm.

For me, I am absolutely afraid to complain about my food for fear of retaliation.  Yikes!  Please take our KLLL Instapoll and let us know:

When food and/ or service is bad at a restaurant, do you;

