Are You Ready For Fall?

Pumpkins are already out at the stores. Football is well underway. Labor Day now seems long ago, and fall comes in at 8:54 our time Saturday night. Are you ready for the good ol’ autumnal equinox? Personally, I’m beyond ready because of what has been an exceptionally hot summer. Too many 100 PLUS degree days. Too few thunderstorms. Too much pollen. Too many ants. Enough! BLECH! Give me another blizzard! KIDDING.

Maybe the better question is, are you ready for colder weather? The Old Farmer’s Almanac says this about the coming winter (and of course we all know that “winter” can come as early as fall in Lubbock).

” This winter, the U.S. should also expect below-normal snowfall. Again, there WILL be snow. However, the snow will not be as heavy as we would see in typical years. (By typical, we are referring to 30-year historical averages.)

Exceptions include the Southwest (be prepared for increased cold and snow) and greater snowfall in the nation’s midsection and most of the Intermountain region.” -The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

What do you think? Please take our KLLL Instapoll and let us know. Thank you!

It's almost fall. Are you ready for; Cooler weather

Rain/sleet /snow, bring it on!

Cold weather

All of the above in progression

No cold! I want year round summer! View Results