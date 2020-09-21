      Weather Alert

Are You Ready for the END OF THE WORLD? Astrophysicist Dr. Katie Mack talks “The End of Everything”

“The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking)” The Big Crunch, Heat Death, The Big Rip, Vacuum Decay & Bounce, five seemingly scary names for cosmic disasters. Dr. Katie Mack breaks it down and makes it seem a little bit less scary… for now.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

