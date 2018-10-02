Are You Ready For The Presidential Alert Test?

How many times in our lives have we heard, “this is only a test’ from some scratchy computer generated voice during an EAS test? Maybe that message needs to be sent in all caps multiple times tomorrow (Wednesday 10/3) before the presidential alert test. The test, set for 1:18 p.m. is the first test of a national presidential alert system that will let any U.S. President issue a warning about pending doom, including an enemy missile aimed at us. (What a cheery thought. Not.) So here’s what will happen at 1:18 our time. Simultaneously every cell phone in America will go off, and yes, the tone will be as loud as an amber alert. Imagine being in a large crowd when this happens. Then, we’ll apparently get a message from President Trump. Let’s hope that’s the only time we EVER hear it, because the next time would be the real deal; national crisis.

Three New Yorkers filed a federal lawsuit last week in an effort to block the test, saying it violates free speech and is an unconstitutional seizure of electronic devices. They have been unsuccessful.

My worry is that many people will be terribly frightened by this, simply because it’s been poorly publicized. I just don’t know how many people are actually aware it’s happening, and that it’s ONLY a test. At least now YOU know…just a test.