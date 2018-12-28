Are You Superstitious For The New Year?

Last year I ate black eyed peas, cornbread and spinach on New Year’s Day for good luck. Within a month I had contracted the flu twice and strep throat once, so I vowed NOT to engage in the ol’ black eyed pea tradition this year. I am absolutely certain that those illness one right after the other had NOTHING to do with the fact that I was consistently going to bed at around 11:30 and getting up at 4. Noooo. (Even though I had a relatively healthy year after I started getting more rest) None of that matters! It was those black eyed peas that made most of my first month miserable!

I’ve been reading about other New Year traditions, and particularly like one that forbids cleaning, especially sweeping, with the idea that you’re not supposed to sweep all the good fortune out of your house! Sign me up! How about you? Whether you’re superstitious or not, please have a wonderful and safe New Year! Take care!