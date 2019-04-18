Insta Poll: Sign or Coincidence?
By Kris Mason
|
Apr 18, 2019 @ 1:00 PM

Step aside Mother Mary, it’s Jesus time!!  What do you think?  Is this a sign from a higher power?  Is this the media MAKING even bigger news?  Or just people seeing something that just happened to fall in a way that kind of looks like Jesus.  We could outline this into a fruit of some sort.  We could probably make it look like a Ford truck or a helicopter.  Even Arnold Schwarzenegger.  The possibilities are endless.

I’m not saying I do not believe in signs from God because I definitely do.  What do you think?  Let me know in the insta poll below!

Real or Unnecessary Hype?

