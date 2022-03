Arts and Crafts Fair

Coming up April 15th and 16th there will be an arts and crafts fair with local food trucks.

On Saturday the 16th at 2PM we will be having an Easter egg hunt for the kids and also awarding the best two food trucks at the end of the day Saturday the 16th.

The address is 414 North FM 1729 Lubbock, Texas 79403.

Times on the 15th is from 12-7 and the 16th from 10-7.