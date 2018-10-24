Arvidsson Advances Past LPGA Stage Two Qualifying

Elin Arvidsson ended the second stage of LPGA qualifying in a tie for 24th Thursday afternoon in Florida

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech women’s golf alumnae Elin Arvidsson moved past the second stage of LPGA qualifying Thursday after finishing tied for 24th over four rounds this week at the Plantation Golf and Country in Venice, Florida.

Arvidsson finished a stroke inside the cut line as one of 41 players moving on to the third and final stage of qualifying. The LPGA had 193 players vying to advance to the Q-Series, which runs Oct. 22-Nov. 3 at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Arvidsson used a pair of closing under-par cards to advance past the second stage of qualifying for the second-consecutive year. After opening with an even-par opening round Monday, Arvidsson bounded back from a 4-over second round by shooting 2-under Wednesday and then 3-under during Thursday’s final 18 holes.

Arvidsson was joined in the second stage of qualifying by recently departed Red Raider Lauren Mason, who finished in a tie for 132nd place at 14-over for the tournament. It was the first career appearance for Mason at qualifying school.

A minimum of 45 players and ties will receive LPGA membership based on the results of the Q-Series, which will feature several LPGA and Symetra Tour members among its more than 100 participants.

The Falkenberg, Sweden native wrapped her Tech career by helping push the Red Raiders to a fifth-place finish at the 2015 NCAA Championships. She boasted a 75.5 scoring average over her career, which ranks among the top-10 clips in program history.

Arvidsson has played primarily on the Symetra Tour since her graduation but managed to win the 3E Actuaries Open and its $30,000 prize last December. She made her first major appearance at the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open, making her just the fifth player from Sweden to ever play in the event at the time.

