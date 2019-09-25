As he deals with “devastation and grief,” Josh Turner speaks out about last week’s deadly bus crash

MCA NashvilleA week after the tour bus crash that killed one person on his crew and injured seven more, Josh Turner is speaking out about the deadly accident, which took place in Shandon, California.

“As I try to write this I don’t know what to say,” Josh posted on Facebook. “It’s a struggle to put into words the devastation and grief that our road family is trying to process.”

“We lost a beloved member of our team, David Turner,” Josh continues. “He was like a brother to so many in this industry and a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Please continue to keep David’s family in your prayers.”

“All of our crew suffered significant injuries and many have long roads to recovery,” he adds. “I would ask that you give them privacy during this time.”

The “Long Black Train” singer and his crew were returning from a show at Vina Robles Amphitheater when the accident happened at 11:42 p.m. last Wednesday night.

Josh was on a different bus, and was not hurt. He’s rescheduling the remainder of his dates this month in the wake of the tragedy. His management company has also set up a GoFundMe page to help those affected.

“Your prayers have been felt. Please keep praying,” his Facebook post closes.

