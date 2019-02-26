As Michael Ray and Carly Pearce’s wedding day approaches, Carly and her mom are doing all the planning

ABC/Image Group LAMichael Ray‘s latest top ten hit may be titled “One That Got Away,” but that won’t be the case with his fiancee, Carly Pearce.

The two confirmed they were dating in July, before Michael popped the question in December. By the end of January, Carly had picked out her dress and wedding plans were underway, though the two haven’t revealed exactly when they plan to tie the knot.

“She said yes to the dress,” Michael tells ABC Radio. “I’m just still trying to figure out what the heck I’m gonna wear.”

“We’re shooting for this year,” he adds, “and trying to figure out the couple days we both are off the road with enough time to make it happen.”

When it comes to the details of their big day, Michael says Carly and her mom are planning the entire affair.

“What’s really cool is her and her mom are doing everything, like, there’s no wedding planner,” he explains. “They’re so in line all the time, and it’s just really cool to watch them kind of set this thing up and see their imaginations work.”

“And I think it’s cool that it’s something that her and her mom will have for the rest of their life, of being able to plan the biggest day of ours.”

Michael makes a cameo appearance in the new video for Carly’s latest top forty hit, “Closer to You.”

