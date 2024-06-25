Ashley Cooke’s “your place” finds a home at #1

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

June 25, 2024 10:55AM CDT
Courtesy of Robby Klein + Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music

Ashley Cooke has scored her first-ever career #1 with “your place.”

The track, which Ashley wrote with Jordan Minton and Mark Trussell, ascended to the top “in only 26 weeks from debut to peak,” according to a press release, tying her for “second fastest solo female debut in 10 years.” 

“It is truly an honor to join the legacy of Country radio No. 1’s. Reaching the top of the chart has been a goal of mine since the first time I picked up a microphone and getting to ring the bell with the greatest team at Big Loud and the radio champions I now call friends is all the more rewarding,” says Ashley, who’s also the second solo female to notch a chart-topper on country radio this year.

Earlier in April, “your place” scored a CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year, making it her first win at the annual award show.

You can find “your place” on Ashley’s debut album, shot in the dark, out now.

To catch Ashley on Jordan Davis‘ ongoing Damn Good Time Tour, head to ashleycooke.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

