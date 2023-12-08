96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Ashley McBryde brings the fiery “Devil” to ‘Fallon’

December 8, 2023 12:15PM CST
Share
ABC

Ashley McBryde unleashed a rocking performance of “The Devil I Know” on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Initially starting slow, Ashley delivered the first verse over an acoustic guitar, dressed in a silver cape-like cover.

“Hell, there’s hell everywhere I go/ I’m just sticking with the devil I know,” Ashley sang in the pre-chorus, before pulling off her outerwear to reveal her red sleeveless jumpsuit as soaring electric guitar lines and drumbeats kicked in.

“Momma says, get my ass to church/ Daddy says, get my ass to work/ Doctor says I gotta give up on these smokes/ Everybody’s got something to say/ About how I gotta change my ways/ But I got something to say of my own/ Hell, there’s hell everywhere I go/ I’m just sticking with the devil I know,” goes the fiery chorus.

“The Devil I Know” is the title track of Ashley’s latest album. The 11-track record includes its lead single, “Light On in the Kitchen.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Ashley McBryde brings the fiery “Devil” to ‘Fallon’ appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

White HorseChris Stapleton
8:26am
Thought You Should KnowMorgan Wallen
8:22am
Chicken FriedZac Brown Band
8:10am
The PainterCody Johnson
8:06am
Love You AnywayLuke Combs
8:03am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Darius Rucker Says He's Learned A Lot About Himself
2

What Is Merriam-Webster's Word Of The Year For 2023?
3

Keith Urban Says He'd Be 'In Jail' If He Hadn't Gone Into Music
4

Jacqueline Bisset's Silver Screen Secrets: 'Loren & Rose' Unraveled
5

Tales from the Frontline: Ian Fritz's Taliban Revelation