Ashley McBryde embraces her rock side on new Halestorm collab

May 25, 2023 12:45PM CDT
Todd Owyoung/NBC

Ashley McBryde has joined rock group Halestorm for a duet of their song “Terrible Things.”

The soaring ballad finds lead singer Lzzy Hale and Ashley trading verses before joining in the powerful chorus.

“I’ve loved Halestorm for longer than I can remember,” says Ashley. “I thought my team was messing with me when they said Lzzy asked if I wanted to sing on ‘Terrible Things’ with them. But it turns out they were being serious, so of course I said yes. I am so happy to be on this track with Lzzy. She’s a phenomenal human being and someone I continue to look up to.”

“‘Terrible Things’ is a song about hope and forgiveness of one’s self, and this world we live in. To elevate the heart of this track we asked the baddest woman in Nashville, Ashley McBryde, to lend her incredible voice,” adds Lzzy. “I’m so in awe of her power and am so grateful to have her join us!”

Halestorm’s “Terrible Things” was originally featured in their 2022 album, Back from the Dead.

Ashley is currently ascending up the country charts with her latest single, “Light On In The Kitchen.”

