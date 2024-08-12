96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Ashley McBryde gets “completely honest” in new announcement

August 12, 2024 12:50PM CDT
Share
Disney/Larry McCormack

“I haven’t been completely honest with you, and you know that’s something really important to me. Transparency, honesty, kindness and things like that,” Ashley McBryde opens her announcement video on Monday.

“I can’t talk about those values without upholding them,” she continues, seemingly setting the tone for some heavy personal or career news.

“So in the interest of honesty, I wanted to let you know that I couldn’t let this year pass without doing a fan party!” Ashley exclaims, breaking the serious buildup of her announcement.

Ashley will revisit her “Bad Old Bar Days” with a “Trybe party for the ages” on Sept. 6 at Eric Church‘s Chief’s On Broadway. 

Tickets to the event, which is open to all premium Trybe Fan Club members, go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT.

For more information, visit thetrybe.ashleymcbryde.com.

Ashley recently performed her current single, “The Devil I Know,” on ABC’s Good Morning America. If you missed it, you can head over to YouTube to watch it now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Red Dirt RoadBrooks & Dunn
2:24pm
Think I'M In Love With YouChris Stapleton
2:20pm
Cold Beer Calling My NameJameson Rodgers Ft. Luke Combs
2:17pm
Tucson Too LateJordan Davis
2:11pm
I Got A Feelin'Billy Currington
2:08pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Carrie Underwood Replacing Katy On 'Idol'
2

Brian and Kelly Estes on Bitcoin's Ethical Landscape
3

Jelly Roll Pays Homage to WWE Legend John Cena at SummerSlam 2024
4

Man Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Chiefs Stars At Morgan Wallen Concert
5

Coming Soon: Roni’s Mac Bar