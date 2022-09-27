96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Ashley McBryde honors late songwriter Dennis Linde with ﻿’Lindeville’ ﻿album

September 27, 2022 5:00AM CDT
Share
Ashley McBryde honors late songwriter Dennis Linde with ﻿’Lindeville’ ﻿album

Warner Music Nashville

Ashley McBryde has opened up about the creation process behind her new album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, and how the fictional town and characters came to life while she and six writers were on a retreat.

Brothers Osborne collaborated on the album, with John Osborne serving as co-producer while T.J. Osborne sings with Ashley on “Play Ball.” Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack and Pillbox Patti appear as vocalists and various members of the town of Lindeville. 

The town gets its name from the late songwriter Dennis Linde, the man behind a range of hits, including “Burning Love” by Elvis PresleyThe Chicks‘ “Goodbye Earl” and “John Deere Green” by Joe Diffie. “John Deere Green” is centered around the characters Billy Bob and Charlene, with Billy Bob writing his love for Charlene on a water tower. 

Ashley and team aimed to emulate Linde’s clever writing style through the 13-track album, which boasts songs like “Jesus Jenny,” “Brenda Put Your Bra On,” “Forkem Family Funeral Home” and more.  

“We did it kind of differently. We had characters and then invented … a town, so we thought it would be the best way to tip our hats and honor Dennis Linde’s genius, but be like, ‘Here’s our characters and I would love it if where they lived was named Lindeville,’” Ashley describes. “[Linde] drew a map of a town that was completely fictional, developed characters that live inside that town. The water tower literally says on it, ‘Billy Bob and Charlene’ on the map. Then we wrote songs based on these places and individuals that he was creating in this town.” 

Fans can visit Lindeville when the album drops Friday. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Something In The OrangeZach Bryan
12:42am
Everything She AintHailey Whitters
12:39am
More Than My HometownMorgan Wallen
12:36am
Damn StraitScotty Mccreery
12:32am
I Dont Want You BackTiffany Woys
12:29am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Red Raiders Alums Introduces Toddi Vodka
2

Lubbock Native Performs with U.S. Navy Band at Concert in Norway
3

Joyland Says Goodbye After 50 Years
4

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of Over 500 Jobs and More Than $66M into the Lubbock Community
5

How Long Do You Need To Walk Outside To See a Boost in Your Mental Health?

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts