Ashley McBryde is “proud” of ‘The Devil I Know’

September 8, 2023 11:55AM CDT
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Ashley McBryde‘s new album, The Devil I Know, has arrived.

The 11-track set is Ashley’s fourth record with Warner Music Nashville and follows 2022’s Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville., which recently earned a CMA Album of the Year nomination.

“We can’t wait for you to dig into these songs that found a home on The Devil I Know,” says Ashley, who co-wrote all the songs on the project. “Every decision that went into it had to pass a gut check, and I’m proud to say this entire record does just that. Thanks for coming along with us on this journey – we’re so glad you’re here.”

The Devil I Know features Ashley’s single, Light On In The Kitchen, which is approaching the top 20 on the country charts.

Ashley’s headlining The Devil I Know Tour kicks off in October. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit Ashley’s website.

