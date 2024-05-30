Ashley McBryde, Jelly, Reba celebrate Wynonna’s birthday

Happy birthday to Wynonna Judd!

The “No One Else on Earth” singer turned 60 on Thursday, and she threw a party ahead of her special day.

At the get-together were Wynonna’s loved ones and fellow country singers Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Reba McEntire and Terri Clark.

Ashley took to Instagram recently to share a group photo from the party, which featured her all smiles with Wynonna, Jelly, Reba and Terri.

“A night out to celebrate the birthdays of our guiding light @wynonnajudd and our dear friend [music industry executive] @shanetarleton. It’s hard to get me to go out. But for friends like these I’d walk face first into a hurricane to tell them I love them,” Ashley captioned her post.

“I LOVE YOU SOOOOO MUCH!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Wynonna told Ashley in the comments.

Terri also posted the group photo on her Instagram, as well as one of her with Reba and Wynonna.

“My inner 15 year old was screaming. This was the first opportunity I’ve had to be in the same frame as two of my biggest musical influences, @wynonnajudd and @reba. Without these women, my life and music wouldn’t be the same,” Terrie wrote in the caption.

“The past and the future of country music collided with my dear sister @ashleymcbryde and our new friend @jellyroll615 all coming together to celebrate the great Wynonna Judd’s 60th birthday last night in Nashville!” she adds.

Wynonna’s Back To Wy Tour kicks off September 6 in Hutchinson, Kansas. For tickets and the full tour schedule, visit wynonna.com.

