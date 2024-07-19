Ashley McBryde reflects on success of The Devil I Know Tour

Ashley McBryde has gleaned several lessons from her The Devil I Know Tour, including expanding her fan base and putting on a great show.

“The Devil I Know Tour has shown us a lot of things. Our show has grown and grown. Inside the band, it’s more entertaining for us, so we know it’s more entertaining for the audience,” Ashley tells the press.

“But what we experienced this time is you’ll play, say, San Francisco, and we’ll leave the stage and go, ‘I think that’s the best audience we’ve ever had.’ And then the next night you’re in LA and you [say], ‘I think that’s the best audience we ever had.’ Then you’re in Cincinnati and you’re like, ‘I think that’s the best audience we’ve ever had!’ And that is what should be happening,” she shares.

“We’re so excited that the rooms are growing, the audiences are growing, the love is growing,” adds the “One Night Standards” singer.

To experience an Ashley McBryde show this summer, head to her website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.