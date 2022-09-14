96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Ashley McBryde rounds up musical pals for ‘Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville’, a collection of story songs

September 14, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Ashley McBryde tells the stories of characters across small-town America in Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, a new, 13-track collection that will showcase her unparalleled knack for writing story songs.

And she’s not alone in the project: Lindeville is a collaborative effort featuring fellow artists like Brandy Clark and Caylee HammackBrothers Osborne‘s John Osborne produced the album.

According to Ashley, the idea for Lindeville was born out of a songwriting retreat with frequent collaborators Nicolette Hayford and Aaron Raitiere.

“We wrote this song called ‘Blackout Betty,’ and I realized we had written previous songs called ‘Shut Up Sheila’ on Never Will and ‘Livin’ Next to Leroy’ on Girl Going Nowhere,” she explained.Aaron had a song called ‘Jesus, Jenny’ and I thought, ‘We should keep these characters together and give them a place to live!’”

Ashley and the gang stayed in a rural Tennessee house nearby a lake with “eight bottles of tequila, two cartons of cigarettes, one kitchen table and six individuals out of their minds.” 

Lindeville is due for release on Sept. 30, but you can pre-order the album now. Ashley’s Trybe Fan Club will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase the album on limited-edition purple vinyl.

