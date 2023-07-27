Ashley McBryde shares snippet of “Cool Little Bars”

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

July 27, 2023 1:30PM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Ashley McBryde‘s set to drop “Cool Little Bars” on Friday, August 4.

“Don’t know where I’d be without them. #CoolLittleBars in out 8.4!” Ashley announces on Twitter alongside a preview clip of the track.

“Lord knows we need those little holes in the wall/ For lost souls and old stray dogs/ God bless two for ones and broken hearts/ And cool little bars,” goes the rootsy chorus. 

“Cool Little Bars” will be featured in Ashley’s upcoming album The Devil I Know, which arrives September 8. It’s available for preorder now.

