Ashley McBryde unveils new album title, cover art + track list
Rejoice, Ashley McBryde fans: The wait for a new album is over.
Ashley’s new record, The Devil I Know, is set to arrive on September 8.
Of her upcoming project, the Grand Ole Opry member shares, “When it was time to put together The Devil I Know, my band and I did what we always do: got together in the purple building in East Nashville, played through a bunch of songs and discussed where we wanted it to go. We decided to take all the things that people tend to give us a hard time for and turn it up.”
“We listened to all those opinions and said, ‘I hear you. I understand what you’re saying,’” adds Ashley. “‘But sadly, there’s no room on the record for your opinion. We’ll do what we want.’”
The forthcoming 11-song collection will include the lead single “Light On In The Kitchen,” its title track and “Learned To Lie,” which dropped with Ashley’s album announcement.
The Devil I Know is available for preorder and presave now.
Here’s the track listing for The Devil I Know:
“Made For This”
“Coldest Beer in Town”
“Light On In The Kitchen”
“Women Ain’t Whiskey”
“Learned To Lie”
“The Devil I Know”
“Single At The Same Time”
“Cool Little Bars”
“Whiskey and Country Music”
“Blackout Betty”
“6th Of October”
