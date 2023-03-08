96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Ashley McBryde, Zach Bryan, Hailey Whitters among 2023 Pilgrimage Festival performers

March 8, 2023 11:30AM CST
Share
Ashley McBryde, Zach Bryan, Hailey Whitters among 2023 Pilgrimage Festival performers

Courtesy of Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

The 2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival’s star-studded lineup has been announced.

Held on September 23 and September 24 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, this year’s event will feature performances from Ashley McBrydeZach BryanHailey WhittersIan MunsickCharlie WorshamThe War and TreatyLucas GrimesBoy Named BanjoMargo Price, Yola and many more.

The Lumineers and The Black Crowes will headline on Saturday, while Bryan and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will cap off the festival on Sunday. 

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 9, at 10 a.m. CT on the festival’s website. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

AlrightDarius Rucker
6:56pm
Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard/florida-georgia Line
6:54pm
Heartache MedicationJon Pardi
6:50pm
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
6:43pm
My GirlDylan Scott
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Miranda Lambert Earns First Number One As Songwriter Thanks To Morgan Wallen
2

Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Best—And Worst—Parts About Working With Blake Shelton
3

Chase Stokes Opens Up About How He Feels About Kelsea Ballerini
4

TrueNorth Steel to Launch New Production Line in Lubbock, TX
5

Jason Aldean Has Started Recording His Next Album