Ashley McBryde’s dropping a new song soon

Ashley McBryde fans, get ready for new music.

The Arkansas native took to Instagram to share that her new song, “The Devil I Know,” is dropping on Friday, April 7. The announcement was accompanied by a visualizer of Ashley looking both serious and reflective with her hands clasped.

“Everybody’s got something to say/ About how I got to change my ways/ I got something to say of my own/ Hell, there’s hell everywhere I go/ Just stickin’ with the devil I know,” sings Ashley in the snippet she shared.

“The Devil I Know” follows Ashley’s moving new single, “Light on in the Kitchen,” which arrived in February. Her latest studio album is 2022’s Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.

Most recently, Ashley and Wynonna Judd took the 2023 CMT Music Awards stage to perform a cover of Foreigner‘s “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

“The Devil I Know” is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.