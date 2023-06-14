96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Ashley McBryde’s “Light On In The Kitchen” video features a special guest

June 14, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Ashley McBryde has unveiled the music video for her single “Light On In The Kitchen.”

The monochrome video features Ashley delivering the song in various spaces, such as a bedroom, a kitchen and a performance space with her band. Viewers also get a glimpse of Ashley’s childhood through personal footage.

The 3 1/2-minute clip then wraps with Ashley sharing a sweet moment with her mom at the kitchen table.

“Light On In The Kitchen” is the lead single off Ashley’s forthcoming album, The Devil I Know. The 11-track record, which drops September 8, will include the previously released title track and “Learned To Lie.”

The Devil I Know is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

