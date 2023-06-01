96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Ashley McBryde’s “spilling the tea on Friday”

June 1, 2023 3:30PM CDT
Share
ABC

Ashley McBryde has something up her well-tatted sleeve.

The recent Grammy winner teased fans with a short video posted to her socials on Wednesday. In the clip, Ashley raises a fancy teacup, takes a drink and then toasts toward the camera. “Spilling the tea on Friday,” the snippet closes. 

While “The Devil I Know” plays in the background, Ashley’s latest single is “Light on in the Kitchen.” At last month’s ACM Awards, she told ABC Audio she’d recently shot the as-yet-unreleased video for her hit.

Both tracks are from her upcoming third solo album for Warner Nashville, the follow-up to last year’s critically acclaimed Lindeville collaboration. So far, she hasn’t revealed when the full record will arrive. 

Her most recent full-length solo effort is 2020’s Never Will.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Sun Sets In ColoradoDierks Bentley
3:49am
What Shes Doin NowGarth Brooks
3:46am
Country GirlLuke Bryan
3:42am
Down The RoadJaylee Gandy
3:38am
Girl In MineParmalee
3:35am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Toddi joins Jeff Mudflap & the Gang for Memorial Day Recipes
2

Did Jelly Roll just say he’s more excited about his ABC documentary than his album?
3

Jelly Roll Lost Out On His Dream Home Because Of Past Felony Conviction
4

Garth Brooks Announces 2024 Dates For New Las Vegas Residency
5

Matadors 2-1 WIN in their 2023 Season Opener