96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Ashley McBryde’s thrilled to make her ‘CMA Country Christmas’ debut with Lindsey Stirling

December 13, 2023 5:00AM CST
Share
Disney/Larry McCormack

Ashley McBryde is excited to add “CMA Country Christmas performer” to her résumé, alongside sharing the stage with acclaimed violinist Lindsey Stirling.

“This is my first time to perform on CMA Country Christmas and when I found out who I was performing with, I went down the rabbit hole,” shares Ashley. 

“Initially my team called and they said, ‘CMA Country Christmas, you get to perform this year.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, great. I wonder what song I’m going to do. Do I get to pick or do they pick for me?’” she recounts.

“They said, ‘Well actually, you’re going to do the Lindsey Stirling arrangement of [“You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch“].’ And I was like, ‘Oh, OK,’” shares Ashley. “And they said, ‘With Lindsey.’ So, you know, [my] eyes just kept getting bigger and bigger.”

CMA Country Christmas, hosted by Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood, airs Thursday, December 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Ashley McBryde’s thrilled to make her ‘CMA Country Christmas’ debut with Lindsey Stirling appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

All I Want For ChristmasGeorge Strait
7:15am
God Bless The U.s.aLee Greenwood
7:12am
Different Round HereRiley Green Ft. Luke Combs
7:01am
Save MeJelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
6:44am
LadyBrett Young
6:32am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Musical Nostalgia Unboxed: Jock Bartley Unplugged on 'Friends and Family'
2

Texas Tech hosts Sam Houston on Tuesday night
3

Flags in Lubbock to be Lowered to Half-Staff Monday in Honor of Matt Dawson
4

Charting Yacht Rock's Seas with Philly Ocean from Yachtley Crew
5

City of Lubbock Parks & Recreation and Champion Energy to Host 67th Annual Santa Land