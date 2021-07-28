      Weather Alert

Ashton & Mila Have Some Bubbling Over Bathing

Jul 28, 2021 @ 9:04am

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have some people bubbling over their thoughts on hygiene.   During a recent sitdown on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, the couple revealed that they don’t believe in bathing their kids or themselves too much.   “You shouldn’t be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day,” said Kutcher. “Instead you should wash with water.”   Mila agreed with Ashton’s philosophy while Ashton clarified one thing, “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

Do you agree with Ashton and Mila?

