Aspen Hotel Offers Dumb and Dumber Package

“A place where the wine flows like beer. A little place called Asssssspen!” Priced at $10,000 for two people, this over-the-top weekend getaway includes two kick ass orange & powder blue ruffled tuxedos with top hats. This expensive getaway is expensive for a reason. It also comes with private jet transportation to/from Aspen Mountain where you can bust out a sweet mute grab on your new Colorado-made Icelantic skis.
Chug beer from Aspen Beer Co. while flying back to Denver to enjoy another relaxing night in a Corner King Deluxe room. Wrap up your sweet weekend with Sunday brunch at The Corner Office before heading out on moped scooter to explore downtown Denver and a relaxing spa treatment at The Oxford Club, Spa & Salon. I would not do the downtown Denver cruise on a moped without the tuxedo’s. End of story.
The Curtis Lloyd & Harry offer includes:
- Two nights’ accommodations at the Curtis in Corner King Deluxe room
- One Powder Blue & One Orange Tuxedo with matching top hats
- Two pairs of Icelantic Nomad 95 Skis, handmade in Colorado with custom Denver skyline art
- Luxury Jet service to/from Aspen, including transportation to/from the downtown hotel and Colorado’s Centennial Airport
- SUV transportation to/from Aspen Mountain
- Two single-day lift tickets to Aspen Mountain
- 12 pack of bottled beers from Aspen Beer Co. to enjoy on the flight home
- $100 credit to The Corner Office
- 3-hour Moped rental to explore downtown Denver
- $200 credit to Oxford Club, Spa & Salon for relaxing spa treatments
- Late check-out on Sunday
If I had 5 k, there’s no doubt in my mind. I’d already be signed up.
