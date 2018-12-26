Aspen Hotel Offers Dumb and Dumber Package

“A place where the wine flows like beer. A little place called Asssssspen!” Priced at $10,000 for two people, this over-the-top weekend getaway includes two kick ass orange & powder blue ruffled tuxedos with top hats. This expensive getaway is expensive for a reason. It also comes with private jet transportation to/from Aspen Mountain where you can bust out a sweet mute grab on your new Colorado-made Icelantic skis.

Chug beer from Aspen Beer Co. while flying back to Denver to enjoy another relaxing night in a Corner King Deluxe room. Wrap up your sweet weekend with Sunday brunch at The Corner Office before heading out on moped scooter to explore downtown Denver and a relaxing spa treatment at The Oxford Club, Spa & Salon. I would not do the downtown Denver cruise on a moped without the tuxedo’s. End of story.

The Curtis Lloyd & Harry offer includes:

Two nights’ accommodations at the Curtis in Corner King Deluxe room

One Powder Blue & One Orange Tuxedo with matching top hats

Two pairs of Icelantic Nomad 95 Skis, handmade in Colorado with custom Denver skyline art

Luxury Jet service to/from Aspen, including transportation to/from the downtown hotel and Colorado’s Centennial Airport

SUV transportation to/from Aspen Mountain

Two single-day lift tickets to Aspen Mountain

12 pack of bottled beers from Aspen Beer Co. to enjoy on the flight home

$100 credit to The Corner Office

3-hour Moped rental to explore downtown Denver

$200 credit to Oxford Club, Spa & Salon for relaxing spa treatments

Late check-out on Sunday

If I had 5 k, there’s no doubt in my mind. I’d already be signed up.

