Aspen Hotel Offers Dumb and Dumber Package
By Kris Mason
|
Dec 26, 2018 @ 5:13 PM
“A place where the wine flows like beer.  A little place called Asssssspen!”  Priced at $10,000 for two people, this over-the-top weekend getaway includes two kick ass orange & powder blue ruffled tuxedos with top hats.  This expensive getaway is expensive for a reason.  It also comes with private jet transportation to/from Aspen Mountain where you can bust out a sweet mute grab on your new Colorado-made Icelantic skis.

Chug beer from Aspen Beer Co. while flying back to Denver to enjoy another relaxing night in a Corner King Deluxe room. Wrap up your sweet weekend with Sunday brunch at The Corner Office before heading out on moped scooter to explore downtown Denver and a relaxing spa treatment at The Oxford Club, Spa & Salon.  I would not do the downtown Denver cruise on a moped without the tuxedo’s.  End of story.

The Curtis Lloyd & Harry offer includes:

  • Two nights’ accommodations at the Curtis in Corner King Deluxe room
  • One Powder Blue & One Orange Tuxedo with matching top hats
  • Two pairs of Icelantic Nomad 95 Skis, handmade in Colorado with custom Denver skyline art
  • Luxury Jet service to/from Aspen, including transportation to/from the downtown hotel and Colorado’s Centennial Airport
  • SUV transportation to/from Aspen Mountain
  • Two single-day lift tickets to Aspen Mountain
  • 12 pack of bottled beers from Aspen Beer Co. to enjoy on the flight home
  • $100 credit to The Corner Office
  • 3-hour Moped rental to explore downtown Denver
  • $200 credit to Oxford Club, Spa & Salon for relaxing spa treatments
  • Late check-out on Sunday

If I had 5 k, there’s no doubt in my mind.  I’d already be signed up.

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Aaron Watson and friends coming to Fair Park Coliseum What Makes You Country Giveaway! Jordan Peele’s New Movie: Us Luke Bryan: Wife’s A Prankster
Comments