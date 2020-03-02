      Weather Alert

Astronomers Detect Biggest Explosion Since Big Bang

Mar 2, 2020 @ 11:18am
Astronomers have detected what they say is the biggest explosion in the universe – the largest since the Big Bang.

Researchers say the blast took place 390 million light years away in a supermassive black hole, leaving a ‘crater’ the size of 15 Milky Ways.

So how big was this explosion?  Scientist Melanie Johnston-Hollitt compared it to a 20 billion-billion megaton TNT explosion going off every thousandth of a second – for 240 million years.  In other words, “Huge”.

What do you think caused this massive explosion?

Do you think astronomers will ever discover alien life?

