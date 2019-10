Man in the bed

Six Flags Magic Mountain is getting into the Halloween spirit.

It is the return of their $16 Blood Bag Sangria.

Posted on their Instagram page, the drink comes in a bag that looks like an IV bag. The bag has a red cross, the blood type boxes to check and a straw that looks like an IV drip.

You can buy the Blood Bag Sangria anywhere alcohol is sold in the park.

Is this a creative idea or going a little too far?