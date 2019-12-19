Austin Couple Celebrates 80 Year Wedding Anniversary
Close-up of old man's and woman's hands resting on a cane
At a time when most relationships aren’t likely to last eight years, a couple in Austin recently celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary.
With a combined age of 211 years, 175 days, John and Charlotte Henderson hold the record for being the oldest living couple in the world. Moreover, despite having been married since 1939, they’re also the happiest, their friends and family members say. “They are a wonderful couple, and an example of a very happy couple — glad to be around each other, travel together and live life,” says their great-nephew, Jason Free.
John, who lives with Charlotte in an Austin retirement home, celebrated the 80-year milestone the exact same way as he did their first date in 1934: by giving his bride a bouquet of flowers.
Are the days of 80-year marriages over?
What’s the longest relationship in your family?