Author Abby Schneiderman on Her Book “In Case You Get Hit by a Bus”

Abby Schneiderman co-wrote “In Case You Get Hit by a Bus” about the plans we all need to take care of, but never do. Passwords, recipes and tips you need before you get hit by a bus from Abby as we go Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.