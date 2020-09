Author Cutter Cutter talks about “Bear Bones: Murder at Sleeping Bear Dunes”

He calls himself “a recovering lawyer” turned the master of the court room drama. His book “Bear Bones: Murder at Sleeping Bear Dunes” features lawyer Burr Lafayette. Author Charles Cutter goes Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.

