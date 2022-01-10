Author Daniel Shumski on “How to Sous Vide” Daniel Shumski has written for newspapers around the US and worked at an apple orchard. His latest book is “How to Sous Vide” Time for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Author Daniel Shumski On How To Sous Vide takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS Apple Orchard Author Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Chicago Sun Times Chicago Tribune Cookbooks Daniel Shumski Editor Food Lover How to Instant Pot Journalist Los Angeles Times Recipe Developer Sean Dillon Sous Vide Teacher Washington Post Will it Waffle