Author Don Bentley New Spy Thriller “Hostile Intent” Don Bentley loves Coopers BBQ, loves the Round Rock Wagon Trail and his new book “Hostile Intent” is now out. Best-selling author stops by for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Author Don Bentley Talks about his Book Hostile Intent on this Beyond the Mic Short Cut Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS Army Author Bestseller Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Don Bentley FBI Special Agent Helicopter Pilot Hostile Intent Jack Ryan Jr Lubbock Sean Dillon SWAT Texas Tom Clancy