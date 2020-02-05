      Weather Alert

Author Joe McCormack goes Beyond the Mic

Feb 5, 2020 @ 12:11pm

All these texts, social media alerts, emails, and other forms of digital distraction we deal with on a daily basis are what Joe McCormack calls “noise.”

His favorite place to vacation is North Carolina, loves his hiking boots and wants you to reduce the noise in your life. Author of NOISE: Living and Leading When Nobody Can Focus Joe McCormack goes Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.

I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.

I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”

