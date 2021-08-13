Author Kent Babb on his book “Across the River” A quarterback’s murder is part of the adversity Karr high school coach Brice Brown faces in author Kent Babb’s book “Across the River”. Kent stops by for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Author of “Across The River” Kent Babb takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS Across the River Author Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Kansas City Kent Babb Lubbock Not a Game Sean Dillon South Carolina Sports Features Writer Texas Washington D.C. Washington Post