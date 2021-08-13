      Weather Alert

Author Kent Babb on his book “Across the River”

A quarterback’s murder is part of the adversity Karr high school coach Brice Brown faces in author Kent Babb’s book “Across the River”. Kent stops by for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

