Author M P Woodward on “The Handler”

August 20, 2022 8:36PM CDT
Author M.P. Woodward was an intelligence officer. His experiences during that time helped create “The Handler”. We’ll talk about trust in the intelligence community and more in this Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

