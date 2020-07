Author of “Behind the Boards: Nashville” Jake Brown goes Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon

50 books is a lot from one author. 50 on the music industry is incredible. Jake Brown breaks down Nashville music producers in “Behind the Boards: Nashville”. Time to go Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.