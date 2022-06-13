Author of Between the Buns: Burgers, Sandwiches, Tacos, Hot Dogs & More Sam Zien Sam Zien’s favorite Iron Chef is Morimoto, wants you to cook Carne Asada and has 3 scars. His latest book is “Between the Buns: Burgers, Sandwiches, Tacos, Hot Dogs & More”. Let’s take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Sam The Cooking Guy Takes A Beyond The Mic Short Cut Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS Author Awesome Recipes and Kitchen Shortcuts Between the Buns Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Biotech British Columbia Canadian Cook Cookbook Graze by Sam Influencer Just a Bunch of Recipes Just Grill This Lubbock Not Not Tacos Restauranteur Sam the Cooking Guy Samburgers San Diego Sean Dillon Texas Vancouver Youtuber