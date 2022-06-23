Author of “City on Fire” Don Winslow takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut Retirement from writing is next for crime novelist Don Winslow. His latest book is “City on Fire” and he stops by for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Author Don Winslow Talks City On Fire In A Beyond The Mic Short Cut Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS Author best-seller Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Cartel Trilogy City on Fire crime Crime Book Don Winslow Lubbock New York New York City Novelist Rhode Island Savages Sean Dillon Texas The Force