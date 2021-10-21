Author of “The Fall Line” Mark Sullivan on his new book “The Last Green Valley” What would you do if you had to try and escape Germany during the end of WWII through separations, starvation and labor camps? Author Mark Sullivan tells the fictionalized story of the Martel family in “The Last Green Valley,” and he joins us for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Author Mark Sullivan on “The Last Green Valley” Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS Author Beneath a Scarlet Sky Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Fiction Germany Historical Fiction James Patterson Lubbock Mark Sullivan Martel Mystery Nazi Novelist Sean Dillon Suspense Texas The Fall Line The Last Green Valley World War 2