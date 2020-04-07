Author of “The Protector” Mary Beth Janke goes Beyond the Mic
Once offered 500 cows as a dowry, her favorite Bush grandchild was Ellie, & would never return to Morocco.
Author of “The Protector: A Woman’s Journey from the Secret Service to Guarding VIP’s and Working in Some of the World’s Most Dangerous Places,” Mary Beth Janke goes Beyond the Mic.
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where Actors, Artists, Authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go Beyond the Mic.
Also available wherever you get podcasts