Authors Jonathan R Scott and Rob Welsh on “The Winning Playbook”

More about:
Rob Welsh thinks in abundance, Jonathan R. Scott talks to his fellow national championship teammates every day. Their book is “The Winning Playbook” and time to go Beyond the Mic.
Rob Welsh thinks in abundance, Jonathan R. Scott talks to his fellow national championship teammates every day. Their book is “The Winning Playbook” and time to go Beyond the Mic.
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.