96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Authors Jonathan R Scott and Rob Welsh on “The Winning Playbook”

September 6, 2022 9:50PM CDT
Share

Rob Welsh thinks in abundance, Jonathan R. Scott talks to his fellow national championship teammates every day. Their book is “The Winning Playbook” and time to go Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Athlete
Author
Beyond the Mic
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Dallas
Entrepreneurs
FFC Capital
Finance
Investments
Jonathan R Scott
Longhorns
Lubbock
Marine
Minister
NFL
Offensive Tackle
Planning
Rob Welsh
Sean Dillon
Texas