Avatar Movie, Way Of The Water Tops Box Office

Once again, James Cameron reigns at the top of the box office. Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water took the #1 spot over the weekend with $134 million domestically and an impressive $435 million globally. It also snapped Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s five-week run at #1, dropping to #2 with $5.3 million. Violent Night finished third with $5 million, followed by Disney’s Strange World ($2.2 million) and The Menu ($1.7 million) rounding out the top five.

Have you seen Avatar yet?