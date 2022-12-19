96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Avatar Movie, Way Of The Water Tops Box Office

December 19, 2022 9:23AM CST
Share
Avatar Movie, Way Of The Water Tops Box Office
School of fish swimming

Once again, James Cameron reigns at the top of the box office.  Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water took the #1 spot over the weekend with $134 million domestically and an impressive $435 million globally.  It also snapped Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s five-week run at #1, dropping to #2 with $5.3 million.  Violent Night finished third with $5 million, followed by Disney’s Strange World ($2.2 million) and The Menu ($1.7 million) rounding out the top five.

Have you seen Avatar yet?

More about:
963KLLL
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
4:21pm
My GirlDylan Scott
4:18pm
Wait In The TruckHardy/lainey Wilson
4:09pm
Let It SnowScotty Mccreery
4:07pm
Pick Me UpGabby Barrett
4:04pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

George Strait Gifts a Home to U.S. Veteran During Concert
2

Geminids Meteor Shower Set To Light Up The Sky Tuesday Night
3

Dan & Shay's Shay Mooney On Why He Decided to Lose Weight
4

RIP Mike Leach
5

Chinese Kitchen is Closed