AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT Comes to The Buddy Holly Hall in September!

The American Theatre Guild, with Nickelodeon, GEA Live and Senbla, is thrilled to present an unparalleled musical odyssey, AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT. This production will take the stage at The Buddy Holly Hall on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at BuddyHollyHall.com or by calling 806-792-8339.

The tour will kick off in the United States in September before heading to Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston and many more cities in 2024. The global tour continues in 2025 to a myriad of European cities across the United Kingdom, Germany, France and the Netherlands among others; additionally, the tour will make stops in various cities across Australia.

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT audiences will immerse themselves in a two-hour special with a live orchestra bringing the show’s iconic musical score to life, in perfect harmony with highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the series. Taiko and erhu will share the spotlight with violins and clarinets, while the series' most beloved scenes play out on a full-size cinema screen, bringing viewers into the Avatar world to experience the series’ most memorable moments with Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko and more.

The creative mastermind behind the original music for the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series, Emmy Award- winning composer and musician Jeremy Zuckerman, has teamed up with show co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko as well as Jeff Adams (the show's original editor) to expand the series original compositions for the concert series. This spectacular production not only magnifies the epic scope and high drama of the series, but also marks a thrilling first for fans offering an opportunity to experience the captivating world of Avatar: The Last Airbender through this live orchestra concert.

“It’s been incredibly satisfying and moving to see the audiences’ emotional response to these concerts, and to be a part of that atmosphere is a uniquely beautiful experience,” said Zuckerman. “I’m overjoyed that many more people – Avatar fans both new and old – will get to experience the show during this wider tour.”

Don’t miss this extraordinary chance to relive the epic odyssey of Avatar: The Last Airbender like never before. For more information, tour dates and tickets, please visit www.avatarinconcert.com and follow #avatarinconcert, @avatarthelastairbender on Facebook and Instagram; and, @teamavatar on YouTube.

Honored with a Peabody Award and Primetime Emmy, along with multiple Annie Awards and Genesis Awards Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender emerged from its three-season run (61 episodes), from February 2005 to July 2008, as one of the most beloved animated properties in history. In 2021 Nickelodeon announced the launch of Avatar Studios, a new division designed to create original content spanning animated series and movies based on the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

The animated series’ success has also spawned a companion podcast Avatar: Braving the Elements, currently in its season third season, a remastered soundtrack from series (and tour) composer, Jeremy Zuckerman, now out on digital and vinyl. The property has also been translated into several bestselling book series, which continue to roll out new original stories. The graphic novel series has sold over three million copies, and the young adult novels have spent 25 total weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and have over 700,000 copies in print.

Please Note: BuddyHollyHall.com, Etix.com and the Buddy Holly Hall Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

Staging the Future

A program created by The American Theatre Guild to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower the members of our communities. Staging the Future enables students and underserved community members the ability to experience live theatre and provides access to education opportunities. The program is funded by the generosity of The American Theatre Guild season members and donors. For more information, please visit https://americantheatreguild.com/staging-the-future/.

The American Theatre Guild

A 501(c)(3) organization and the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway Presenter in the nation, supports Broadway seasons in 13 markets including: Birmingham, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; Kansas City, MO; Long Beach, CA; Lubbock, TX; Melbourne, FL; Peoria, IL; Riverside, CA; Santa Barbara, CA; South Bend, IN; Thousand Oaks, CA; Toledo, OH; and Wichita, KS. The American Theatre Guild is dedicated to providing the experience of live theater to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower youth within each community.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 45 th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount’s (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About GEA Live

Since its inception in 2003, GEA Live has delivered innovative live entertainment projects in more than 40 countries, becoming a global leader in the location-based entertainment sector. GEA Live has closely cooperated with the legend Maestro Ennio Morricone (representing him exclusively for all live touring) as well as with icons of music film industry such as James Newton Howard, Giorgio Moroder and George Fenton. In addition to producing live cinematic experiences such as the Johnny Cash Official Concert Experience or Elvis Live On Screen, GEA Live has produced live screenings with orchestra and choir of major motion pictures such as Spider-Man, Dirty Dancing, The Godfather, Titanic, La La Land, Twilight, The Hunger Games, Paddington and Amadeus. This journey has led to fruitful collaborations with renowned studios and IP giants such as Lionsgate, Viacom, Sony Pictures, Warner Brothers, and other global leaders in the branded entertainment landscape, earning GEA Live its well-deserved position as the most reliable and trusted partner for location-based entertainment projects worldwide.

About Senbla

Senbla is part of Sony Music Entertainment and operates both nationally and internationally across music, performing arts and entertainment concert touring, festivals family entertainment, theatre and experiential. Senbla operates in some of the most prestigious venues in the world and works with some of the world’s leading artists in their fields as well as some of the biggest entertainment companies and Studios. In recent years Senbla has brought leading artists such as Michael Buble, My Chemical Romance, Duran Duran, The Chemical Brothers, Diana Ross, and more to unique outdoor venues across the UK.

