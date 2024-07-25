96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Avenue A Pavement Repairs to Begin Monday

July 25, 2024 9:55AM CDT
Getty Images

On Monday, July 29, West Texas Paving Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on Avenue A, between 17th Street to 34th Street. This work will require changes to traffic flow during construction. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. Pavement repairs will take approximately three weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.

