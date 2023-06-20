96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Avenue P Street Pavement Repairs to Begin Friday

June 20, 2023 10:42AM CDT
Getty Images

Beginning Friday, June 23, Permian Paving Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on Avenue P, between 19th and 34th Street. This work will be in phases and will require changes to traffic flow during construction. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. Pavement repairs will take approximately six weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.

